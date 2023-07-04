Breaking down the history of the Houston Texans team logo
By Brett Hawn
Previously at Toro Times, we broke down the history surrounding the Houston Texans team name. The process in which the final name was decided was done very meticulously over a long span of time. The same can be said about the final logo that accompanied their brand identity.
But how exactly did the final design for the Texans logo get approved? How exactly did the process unfold? Similar to coming up with a name for an NFL franchise, it was equally as important to have the proper logo to reinforce the brand.
It is important to note that the red, white, and blue logo of a bull's head was not established from the get-go. Per the Houston Texans' official team website, the team first had a transition logo, used by the then Houston NFL franchise while awaiting an official decision on a team name.
As efforts to finalize a team name ramped up in 2000, so did the design process for a proper logo. When the Houston NFL franchise came ready and prepared that summer with multiple name proposals, they did so with the designs of an official logo as well.
September 6th, 2000 proved to be the big day, with an official reveal of the Houston Texans' name, team colors, and final logo design at a downtown Houston rally in front of thousands of eager bystanders. The unveilings did not end there, with subsequent reveals occurring in San Antonio and Austin as part of a large television broadcast on ESPN2.
Two years later the Houston Texans would go on to make their NFL debut proudly wearing their team colors and insignia. To this day the red, white, and blue are franchise staples.