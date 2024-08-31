Hannah McNair wants Texans fans to thank the Cleveland Browns
By Chad Porto
Well, Hannah McNair just made things interesting. The Vice President of the Houston Texans, Hannah McNair, wife of Cal McNair, recently made some comments that will certainly fire up two different fanbases and for vastly different reasons. Hannah went on the Ultimate Fan Experience Podcast (via Sports Illustrated) and gave the Texans' faithful and members of the Cleveland Browns fanbase some bulletin board material for the season.
In a conversation involving the host and her husband, Cal, Hannah made sure you knew who was partly responsible for the Texans' good fortune as of late. A bulk of the team was made possible due to the trade the Texans made with the Browns in 2022. They traded Deshaun Watson to them for a haul of picks, some of whom have turned into major players.
All of whom have been more worthwhile than Watson, who has struggled to not only get on the field but play well once there. So, Hannah took the opportunity to roast the Browns and their fanbase recently, by saying;
""Thank a Brown. Have you thanked a Brown lately? I thank them for all of our players.""
The Texans have acquired 11 players from the draft thanks to the Watson trade in some form or fashion, with CBS listing them as follows;
- Kenyon Green,
- John Metchie III,
- Christian Harris,
- Thomas Booker,
- Dameon Pierce,
- Will Anderson Jr.,
- Calen Bullock,
- Tank Dell,
- Kamari Lassiter,
- Jamal Hill,
- Cade Stover,
- While also getting another pick in the form of a 2025 second-round pick
Even if only a handful of them develop into something special, that's likely more than the Browns can say about Watson. Already Anderson has proven his worth as a player and he's just now starting his second season as a pro. His rookie season has been better than anything Watson has done since 2021.
It's hard to imagine that, short of winning the Super Bowl, the Browns can "win" this trade in any way shape, or form.