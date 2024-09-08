Halftime Update: Who are the inactive players for the Houston Texans game against the Indianapolis Colts
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts have been going at it through the first half of their Week 1 matchup. So far, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson have shown off their skills, with each man throwing deep passes to score and set up touchdowns. The teams have so far slugged it out, and have set up an interesting second half.
With the game being a close affair, the Texans are going to have to think about how best to set themselves up for success. The game is a close affair and it'll be interesting to see what the Texans can do to help get the advantage. There's a list of things they can do but there are a few things they can't do.
Namely, use these inactive players. So what players are sitting on the sideline for the Texans and Colts encounter and were they the right choice to sit so far?
WR John Metchie
Not having John Metchie isn't going to hurt the Texans in the second half, even if there is a minor injury or two. The team is so deep with weapons to throw to, they'll be fine without him.
RB Cam Akers
Normally, I'd have an issue with sitting Cam Akers. He was their best running back in the preseason, but Joe Mixon has been amazing in his first game with the Texans. Not only did missing the preseason not hinder him, but he looks like a true force of nature that the Colts are struggling to contain.
S M.J. Stewart
Save for a deep pass that Derek Stingley and Jimmie Ward gave up, the secondary has held the Colts' offense in check throughout the first half. It's hard to see what M.J. Stewart could offer up in that situation.
LB Jamal Hill
Jamal Hill making the team was a bit of a shocker, as he wasn't that impressive in the preseason, so his not playing isn't a shock.
OL Nick Broeker
The Texans' offensive line has been an issue with several false starts and missed blocks, but it's not likely Nick Broeker would have improved things.