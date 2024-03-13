Toro Times
Fansided

Grading the Houston Texans biggest moves in free agency so far this year

It's been an active first couple of days in Houston.

By Cameron Ellis

Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings / David Berding/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 2
Next

Dalton Schultz, TE, Texans

Deal: Three-years, $36 million
Grade: B+

Schultz isn't going to put up eye-popping numbers, but he clearly has a strong connection with CJ Stroud.

Given all the other offensive weapons the Texans have at their disposal, having a tight end that clicks with your QB and is always good for 50+ reception, 500+ yard seasons is never a bad thing. He's also one of the best receiving tights in the middle of the field, which is always useful but even more so for a young QB that's still developing. Maybe the contract ages poorly towards the end – he'll be 28 when next season starts – but that's a bridge they can cross when they get there.

The Texans are entering a title contention window soon, and Schultz is a not-insignificant part of that.

Azeez Al-Shaair, LB, Titans

Deal: Three-years, $34 million
Grade: B

On paper, the move makes sense: Al-Shaair played for Ryans when he was on the defensive staff in San Francisco, both as a linebackers coach and as the defensive coordinator.

It's not like Al-Shaair's production dropped off when he left for the Titans, either: he had a career-best 163 total tackles (5th most in the NFL) and matched his career-best sack total (2.0). He's young (26), dependable (has appeared in double-digit games every year of his career) and knows the coaching staff well. Still – $10 million per season is a ton of money for a linebacker whose tackling numbers are inconsistent and doesn't do great in coverage.

Maybe Ryans knows how to get the best out of him, but this has been the real head-scratcher of the Texans offseason so far.

feed