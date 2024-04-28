Grading the entirety of the Houston Texans 2024 NFL Draft
How did the Houston Texans do at the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Chad Porto
The 27 Pick of Round 7 (247 overall) - DT Marcus Harris, Auburn
I believe that if Marcus Harris was four inches taller and 20 lbs heavier, he'd be a day two prospect. Marcus Harris was a great run-stopper for the Auburn Tigers. He had a PFF rank of 82.4 for his final year in college, with a run-stopping grade of 87.4. Considering how bad the Houston Texans inside two were last year against the run, getting a kid like Harris late in the draft is miraculous.
He is small for a defensive tackle, just 6'2 and 286 lbs. He's not a long player either, the definition of a "compact player" is Harris. Yet, he's strong as heck. He posted 27 reps of 220lbs at the combine, proving to be one of the strongest players in the draft. Yes, he's small but he's strong and he can get inside on bigger guards and wreck running plays.
He's a seventh-round pick, so we're not expecting miracles, but there's a good chance he could find himself in contention for time on a rotation, or even starting if he can prove his size isn't the disadvantage that some experts believe to be true.
Grade: A-