Grading the entirety of the Houston Texans 2024 NFL Draft
By Chad Porto
The 18th pick of Round 7 (238 overall) - DE Solomon Byrd, USC
The Houston Texans double-dipped with the University of Southern California, by drafting their second ex-Trojans player of the day. Joining former safety Calen Bullock is Solomon Byrd, the team's defensive end. Byrd doesn't appear to have any unique trait that would make you think he's the next coming of Javon Kerse or J.J. Watt, but he does offer something useful.
See, despite not being overly big, fast, or strong, Byrd is talented in the game itself. Playing for USC, PFF graded him out at 81.7 against the pass rush. He also had a good run-stopping score of 74.8. Playing at USC meant he was facing a lot of tough teams, and with seven sacks for his final year as a Trojan, we can't just dismiss that.
He's going to have an uphill battle in Houston to get playing time, however, as the team needed defensive tackles over ends at this point in the draft, making his pick ill-advised in multiple ways. One could argue he could be a linebacker but he's too slow to play that spot. Plus he's too light to play defensive tackle.
Still, if he can put together a strong showing against the run, he may find himself on the team come September.
Grade: C+