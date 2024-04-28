Grading the entirety of the Houston Texans 2024 NFL Draft
How did the Houston Texans do at the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Chad Porto
The 29th pick of Round 6 (205 overall) - RB Jawhar Jordan, Louisville
The Houston Texans needed a running back in the draft as Joe Mixon is a stopgap at the position, not a game-changer, but we all thought they'd go sooner to get one. We also thought that when they did finally pick one, he'd be a bit younger. Neither thing happened as Jawhar Jordan went 205th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. A top 10 rated PFF college running back, Jordan averaged over six yards per carry in his final year in college
And when he joins the Texans, he'll do something no one from the last three draft classes can claim; rent a car. When Jordan suits up for his first game as a Texans player, he'll be 25 years old. Maybe you can make the case for drafting an immediate impact player at that age, or even a developmental quarterback.
Most running backs are out of the league by 25. Saquon Barkley is only two years older than Jordan. He's as old as most players on their second contract and he only runs a 4.56 40-yard dash. While he excelled at Lousiville, we have to wonder if maybe that wasn't partly due to their blocking scheme and offensive line, two things that won't be in Houston waiting for him.
Having a high PFF grade is neat and all, but this isn't the Atlantic Coast Conference. Sure, there is more focus on him being a returner, but still, a 25-year-old rookie position player is wild.
Grade: D