Grading the entirety of the Houston Texans 2024 NFL Draft
How did the Houston Texans do at the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Chad Porto
The 12th pick of Round 6 (188th overall) - LB Jamal Hill, Oregon
This might be a shock for some people, but for where he went in the draft and what he can do for the Houston Texans, I'm kind of a big fan of the Jamal Hill pick. A long-time safety at Oregon, the 6'0, 217 lbs defensive back moved to linebacker as a senior and really showed what kind of versatility he had.
While he didn't see an improvement in his tackling and was still a liability against the run, Hill added another level of defense against the pass, something the Houston Texans are missing. hill could come in and be a flex player, capable of lining up as the third linebacker of the third safety depending on scheme and need.
He's fast for his position, 4.46 40-yard dash, and strong (17 reps for his bench press), so if he can hunker down and work on his tackling, he may end up being one of the better picks in the draft. For a sixth-rounder, it's about the x-factor. For Hill, it's that versatility. He's not expected to be a starter this season, and will likely just be a special teamer, but if he can prove to be worth more snaps than just special teams or the practice squad, then this is a home run of a pick.
Grade: A-