Grading the entirety of the Houston Texans 2024 NFL Draft
How did the Houston Texans do at the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Chad Porto
The 29th Pick of Round 7 (249 overall ) - OT LaDarius Henderson, Michigan
To say that LaDarius Henderson was a surprise pick by the Houston Texans would be an understatement. The former tackle from the Michigan Wolverines wasn't even on a lot of people's big boards, and pro football focus has no advanced stats for him, as he wasn't seen as a big prospect. The Texans drafted Henderson mostly due to his size, as he has an 85'' wing span while having 10.5'' hands and 35'' arms.
He's a tackle, who in theory, can really keep defensive ends and blitzers off of him without fear of them breaking his grip. Still, he isn't really a known prospect and was mostly just taken as a flyer. He was high enough to go in PFF's mock draft, going to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 201st pick. A bold pick to assume he'd eventually get drafted, but one that would essentially come true with he Houston Texans.
Still, he's the second offensive tackle the Texans took, and the team needed a more natural guard, so unless the idea is to move him to guard, Henderson really doesn't help the Texans at all. At least not this year. There's always hope that the guys taken late can become something but it's best to not hold your breath.
Grade: D-