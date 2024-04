Full details of the Deshaun Watson trade have been finalized

After today, the 2022 Texans-Browns Deshaun Watson trade is now complete.



Texans receive:

๐Ÿˆ2022 1st rd pick (became G Kenyon Green)

๐Ÿˆ2022 4th rd pick (RB Dameon Pierce)

๐Ÿˆ2023 1st rd pick (became DE Will Anderson Jr.)

๐Ÿˆ2023 3rd rd pick (became WR Tank Dell)

๐Ÿˆ2024 1st rd pick