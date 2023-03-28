NFL Free Agency Grades: Houston Texans get it right with Dalton Schultz
Signed Michael Deiter, Guard/Center
1 year, $1,232,000
Grade: C-
Another headscratcher at the center position. The former 2019 third-round pick didn't get any playing time last season except on special teams and won't fill the massive void in the center of the line. The signings so far make it even more important that the Texans draft a center.
Signed Denzel Perryman, Linebacker
1 year, $3,500,000
Grade: A
A smart singing by the Texans on a team-friendly deal. Perryman is a former Pro Bowler that had his season end early last year due to a season-ending shoulder injury. He's a tackling machine and this signing is a homerun if he regains his form.
Signed Steven Sims, Wide Receiver
1 year, $1,700,000
Grade: B-
Another low-cost high upside signing. Sims has shown flashes of his potential and is a dangerous kick returner. More depth and special teams help, which is not a bad thing.