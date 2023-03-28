Fansided
NFL Free Agency Grades: Houston Texans get it right with Dalton Schultz

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
Texans trade Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks to the Dallas Cowboys

Texans receive a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick.

Grade: D

The return was poor for Cooks, plus the Texans are retaining $6,000,000 of his $18,000,000 salary. This type of return felt inevitable since Cooks took away any leverage the Texans would have had by demanding a trade; however, Houston should have held firm for a better return. Holding onto Cooks until the draft may have served them better, as a team who missed out on a top-tier wideout may have come calling.

Signed Devin Singletary, Running Back
1 year, $3,750,000

Grade: A+

I did not think the Texans would've had a shot to steal Singletary away from Buffalo. He's been a durable and productive running back every season for the Bills. An exceptional signing, he fills in perfectly as a number two back behind Dameon Pierce.

Signed Dalton Schultz, Tight End
1 year, $9,000,000

Grade: A+

What a signing by GM Nick Caserio! The top tight end in free agency lands in Houston, and brings along top-ten production. The Texans have needed a true number-one tight end since Owen Daniels and finally get one on an extremely reasonable deal.

Signed Corey Littleton, Linebacker
1 year, $2,700,000

Grade: B

Littleton is a former Pro Bowler who is a special teams ace. He'll provide good depth and make a strong special teams unit even stronger.

