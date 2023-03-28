NFL Free Agency Grades: Houston Texans get it right with Dalton Schultz
Signed Case Keenum, Quarterback
2 years, $6,250,000
Grade: C+
Case Keenum comes back home to Houston on a two-year deal. He's a solid backup who can mentor whoever is taken at No. 2 in the draft.
Signed Sheldon Rankins, Defensive Tackle
1 year, $10,500,000
Grade: B
Rankins is an instant upgrade and slots in as an immediate starter on the interior. A stout run defender who will be familiar with the defensive scheme after playing for Robert Saleh last season.
Signed Jimmie Ward, Safety
2 years, $13,000,000
Grade: A
A versatile and talented player, the Texans get him at an extremely reasonable price. He'll most likely be a starting safety but has also played the nickel corner position. He's familiar with the system coming from San Francisco and will be one of the leaders of this defense. It would not be a surprise to see him as one of the captains next season.
Texans extend Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil
3 years, $75,000,000
Grade: A
Seeing the money being thrown at premier offensive linemen this offseason, the Texans were wise to lock up Tunsil through 2026. He's in his prime and is a top-ten left tackle in the NFL, so prioritizing him was a must. Fans can breathe easier knowing he'll be protecting the next franchise QB's blindside for years to come.