NFL Free Agency Grades: Houston Texans get it right with Dalton Schultz
Signed Mike Boone, Running Back
2 years, $3,100,000
Grade: C-
Boone is a depth signing on a team that had a need for a legitimate number two back. He does not fit that bill and $3 million is a lot of money for a reserve running back. Houston could have drafted a better running back late in the draft or grabbed one as an undrafted free agent to fill the role.
Signed Hassan Ridgeway, Defensive Tackle
1 year, $3,250,000
Grade: B-
The first San Francisco player to come to Houston is Ridgeway. He's a rotational interior pass rusher who will provide much-needed depth for the Texans.
Re-signed Tremon Smith, Cornerback
2 years, $5,500,000
Grade: B
Depth, versatility, and playmaking ability are always in demand. Tremon Smith showed both versatility and playmaking ability this season playing both on defense and special teams. The Texans were smart to bring him back on a cheap two-year deal.
Signed Andrew Beck, Fullback/Tight End
2 years, $6,250,000
Grade: A
An underrated component of the 49er's offense over the past six seasons is the use of a fullback. Kyle Juszczyk is a consistent playmaker and the Texans were going to need someone to fill that role under new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. Andrew Beck is a former tight end who converted to fullback last season in Denver and excelled. He can be a versatile weapon in the backfield and at tight end, as well as a good lead blocker.