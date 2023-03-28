NFL Free Agency Grades: Houston Texans get it right with Dalton Schultz
Traded for Shaq Mason, Guard, with Tampa Bay.
The Texans receive Shaq Mason and a seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
Grade: A
Mason is a top-tier guard and the Texans had to give up minimal draft capital to land him. Houston gets a steal here and instantly upgrades their offensive line.
Signed Chase Winovich, Defensive End
1 year, $2,000,000
Grade: B-
This is a low-risk, high-upside deal. Winovich hasn't lived up to the hype since being drafted in the third round but provides depth in the defensive line rotation.
Re-signed Tavierre Thomas, Cornerback
1 year, $2,250,000
Grade: B+
Thomas showed playmaking ability in limited snaps this past year. He provides solid depth at cornerback, which is great to have especially come training camp.
Signed Noah Brown, Wide Receiver
1 year, $2,600,000
Grade: C+
After a career-best season in Dallas, Brown comes to Houston on a one-year deal. Brown has good size at 6' 2" and 225 lbs making him a decent red-zone threat. He's another player who adds experience to the wide receiver position.