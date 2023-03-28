NFL Free Agency Grades: Houston Texans get it right with Dalton Schultz
Re-signed Scott Quessenberry, Center
1 year, $1,232,500
Grade: F
This is a terrible signing. Quessenberry was one of the worst centers, if not the worst, in football last season. Houston better draft their starting center or there is going to be a massive hole right in the middle of the line.
Signed Robert Woods, Wide Receiver
2 years, $15,250,000
Grade: B-
A solid get at the wide receiver position, Woods can provide veteran leadership while hopefully regaining the form he had from 2018-2020 with the Rams.
Re-signed M.J. Stewart, Safety
2 years, $6,000,000
Grade: B
A special team's standout, ranking in the top 10 last season. This keeps a special team's ace on the roster and also allows Stewart the opportunity to push for more playing time at safety in camp.
Re-signed Derek Rivers, Defensive End
1 year, $990,000
Grade: C-
Another minimal role player on the defensive line who is seemingly a camp body signing. Again, the Texans may have been better served bringing in a fresh face instead.