Four NFL Draft prospects the Texans could take in Round 2
The future is looking bright for the Texans, and Nick Caserio is building a team that can win long-term.
Pick 59
DT Ruke Orhorhor
Orhorhor's 2023 season was like the previous two seasons. Dominant. He finished his fifth year with 25 tackles, five sacks, and eight TFLs, on his way to being named Third-Team All-ACC. The 6'4 294 DT had an impressive combine. Running a 4.89 40 yard dash, and had an athleticism score of 86, the second-best among DTs. Only starting in 35 games in his time at Clemson, mostly due to the talent they had, Ruke figures to need a year or two more of development before you get the best from him. But the potential with him is sky high when you watch his film from 2023. Texans brass may fall in love with him after they turn on the tape.
CB Kamari Lassiter
Lassiter didn't run at the combine, participating in the other drills instead. He measured in at 5'11, weighing in at 186 lbs. While he may not be the biggest CB in this class, he makes up for it in other areas. His on-field speed lets him keep up with some of the best receivers he matches up against. Lassiter isn't known to be a ball-hawk, only totaling one INT in his collegiate career. But he plays the run very well, totaling 8.5 TFLs over his three years at Georgia. Even if the Texans do sign a CB, like Xavien Howard, it isn't a long-term fix and they still will draft one this year. This would be a wise selection by Nick Caserio if he pulls the trigger.