Four NFL Draft prospects the Texans could take in Round 2
After the Houston Texans traded away their first round pick to the Minnesota Vikings, their first pick comes on day two, in round two. The Texans own picks 42 and 59 in the second round, with Demeco Ryans calling it "the sweet spot" this year. He's not wrong either. With a lot of talent expected to go in the first round, that will push some players who many thought would go in the first round, to round two. Houston can finish building their roster with their eight draft picks this year, and on day two can find starting caliber players at a lot of positions.
Houston landed its long-term answer at QB and DE last year and has the rest of its roster already filled out. So having a first-round pick isn't a need this year, especially with their track record of second-round picks now. After trading up again for Will Anderson last year, their 2024 draft picks were razor-thin. The Vikings trade a few weeks ago allowed them to recoup some draft picks, and even add an extra one in 2025.
The future is looking bright for the Texans, and Nick Caserio is building a team that can win long-term. If Caserio can hit on this draft again like he did last year, the Texans will be competing for championships for the next 10+ years. First thing first, though, Caserio and co. have to get through this draft class with some help for CJ Stroud in the pass game, and finding some help on defense after trading away Maliek Collins. Who will be on the board when they finally pick? Let's take a look at some options they have.