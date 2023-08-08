Four Houston Texans players who raised their stock in training camp
By Brett Hawn
Jalen Pitre
When thinking of 2022 Houston Texans standouts, safety Jalen Pitre tops the list and he is not done yet. The 24-year-old has continued to turn heads in training camp thus far.
The young safety led the Texans last season in tackles and interceptions, emerging as a disruptive and physical presence in pass coverage, while displaying a level of tenacity that aligns with the new defensive vision of the team. For this reason, Pitre emerged quickly as one of the main voices in the Houston Texans secondary, despite still being a rookie.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans and new defensive coordinator Matt Burke are known for their more aggressive style of defense, relying heavily on the blitz and constant pressure in your face at all three levels of the defense.
Pitre made clear to local media earlier in late July that the aggressive scheme aligns with his desire to be a disruptive playmaker. With the Texans adding a bevy of talent to the defense via the draft and free agency, Pitre will have an easier time making an impact.
Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Pitre is in excellent position to build on his standout rookie campaign.