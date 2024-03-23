Former Texans who are still having trouble getting signed
Steven Nelson and Jerry Hughes were good players in a young defense, and they still can't find work.
DT Teair Tart
Tart recently visited with the Cincinnati Bengals, but after they signed Sheldon Rankins, Tart likely goes somewhere that he can get more playing time. Tart had some issues leading up to his release from the Tennessee Titans which included effort and attitude issues. However, those didn't show up too much in Houston, and likely won't again on a new team.
Tart had been playing the final three games on a one-year/$4.3 M deal with Houston after being claimed off waivers last year. Tart had a productive 11-game stretch in Tennessee, totaling 21 tackles, one sack, and eight TFLs in nine starts. A consistent starter, Tart should be able to latch on with a team fairly quickly and produce. The question is, what is holding up a new contract?
One reason may be the attitude problems I noted earlier. Although I think they won't be an issue, some teams may view that as a red flag. But if a team with an experienced DT and an outspoken leader claims him, Tart will get that under control.
The Texans are pretty set at DT following free agency, landing Denico Autry, Tim Settle, and Foley Fatukasi. That leaves Tart as the odd man out of Houston and will be looking for his third team since being waived at the end of last season.