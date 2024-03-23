Former Texans who are still having trouble getting signed
Steven Nelson and Jerry Hughes were good players in a young defense, and they still can't find work.
DE Jerry Hughes
Hughes came back to Houston in 2022 where he spent his college career at TCU after a nine-season tenure with the Buffalo Bills. Last season Hughes totaled 32 tackles, three sacks, four TFLs, and one forced fumble. Transitioning to a backup role with the Texans, Hughes became a leading voice on defense and helped lead Will Anderson to a seven-sack season.
At 35 years old, Hughes can take his time choosing a new team, as he's accomplished almost everything he could, and has had a long 14-season career. Hughes may choose family life over another season, leaving the Texans after recording 12 sacks in two seasons. Hughes likely either rides off into the sunset or will wait until the regular season to sign with a Super Bowl contender.
After the additions of Danielle Hunter Mario Edwards, and Derek Barnett returning for a second season, a return for Jerry Hughes seems increasingly unlikely by the day. Hughes' role on the defense decreased next season with the addition of Will Anderson. Now with a deeper position group, Hughes likely sees his role with the team decrease even more.
Hughes likely won't find a new home for quite some time if he continues his playing career, and most likely will wait until training camp almost wraps up. Another year of training camp on a 35-year-old body will be tough on Hughes.