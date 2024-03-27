Former No.1 overall pick by the Houston Texans finds a new home
By Chad Porto
Former Houston Texans' number one overall pick, Jadeveon Clowney, is now off to yet another new team. After having, arguably, the best season of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, Clowney is leaving the state of Maryland to head to the Carolina Panthers. Clowney, the former number one overall pick in 2014, will join the Panthers for the 2024 season on a two-year contract, worth $20 million, but could exceed $24 million total.
This will be Clowney's sixth team in 11 seasons, but despite his time in the league, and his age (he's 31 years old), Clowney had the best season of his career. He had 9.5 sacks, a career-high, 43 tackles (fourth most in his career), and five pass deflections.
His traditional stats are good, but his advanced stats are better. If you believe in sites like Pro Football Focus that is. According to PFF, Clowney was exceptional, with an 85.7 overall rating, an 81.2 rating in the pass rush, and a 72.3 against the run. His run defense is down from his career-high, but it's on par with his prior seasons when he was with the Cleveland Browns.
Clowney can still be an asset on the defensive line and had the Texans not brought in Danielle Hunter, a reunion with their former number-one overall pick wouldn't have been the worst idea ever. Especially since his three Pro Bowl appearances all came while he was in Houston.
While the Clowney signing was a good get for the Panthers, it should also be noted that Clowney never truly lived up to the lofty number one overall expectations that players taken that high have. He's never had 10 sacks in a season, he's never really been a guy who you could argue was the best defensive player in the league and he's never stuck around long enough to prove to be a winning piece to a roster.