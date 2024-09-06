Former Houston Texans quarterback David Carr makes massive prediction for the 2024 season
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans are gearing up for a major season. With the arrival of Stefon Diggs and the 2023 NFL Draft selections of C.J. Stroud and Tank Dell, many think this version of the squad is the best in franchise history. With Diggs, Dell, and fellow standout receiver, Nico Collins, the threesome of receivers and their excellent second-year quarterback are being predicted to do some phenomenal things this season.
We've already predicted that there will (or at the very least, could) be three different 1,000-yard receivers this season. We're not alone in the thought that this team could have a huge season with Stroud throwing them the ball. Former Houston Texans quarterback and the franchise's very first selection from the amateur draft, David Carr, has made a bold claim of his own.
The former number one overall pick claimed via the NFL Network that the team would have not one, but three men with 10 or more receiving touchdowns on the season.
That got a lot of people talking, as the three most likely to do just that are Diggs, Collins, and Dell. Could they pull something like that off? Certainly, but it won't be easy. To our knowledge, this has only happened a few times. The two last times because of Peyton Manning. In 2004 and then again in 2013, Manning had three receivers and later four receivers who had 10+ touchdowns in a season.
The first time was in Indianapolis with the Colts, the second was in Denver with the Broncos. While it may have happened again, we couldn't find a third time that it has. Kurt Warner never did it with the St. Louis Rams, Tom Brady didn't do it with the New England Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Considering that not even Patrick Mahomes has had a season where three receivers had 10+ touchdowns, it should be painfully clear how hard this is to do.
It's very possible, especially since most of us believe that the Texans will lean heavily on the pass, but we're just not buying that it'll happen this season. That's a historically impressive feat to achieve. Even if you believe that this squad is capable of great things, expecting this team to pull it off isn't realistic.
Granted, if any tandem can pull this off, it's Stroud and his trio of defensive terrors.