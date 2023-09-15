Five outrageous takes on the Houston Texans Week 2 battle
Will Anderson will record 2.5 sacks of Anthony Richardson
Anderson picked up his first sack of his NFL career last week, joining Jonathan Greenard and Christian Harris on the stat sheet with a sack each. This week, with the Texans hosting the Indianapolis Colts, Anderson will lead all defenders with 2.5 sacks.
I think I've already seen enough of Anderson to confidently say he will win the NFL Rookie Defensive Player of the Year, finishing with double-digit sacks. But before I get too far ahead of myself, let's refocus on this upcoming game. The Colts gave up four sacks last week to the Jacksonville Jaguars and I expect the Texans to be able to apply that same pressure against Indianapolis this week.