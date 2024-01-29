Fans of the Houston Texans are calling for the team to chase after this elite RB
Should the Houston Texans go after Saquon Barkley?
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans have found themselves a few pieces shy of a full Happy Meal in 2023. While the season was a rousing success and one that should be praised until the end of time, especially for how DeMeco Ryans coached up so many players who didn't seem to have such high ceilings, the season still ended early.
The Texans didn't win the Super Bowl, and while it was a great season and it must be emphasized as such, the team still fell short in its ultimate goal; win a Super Bowl. Part of the reason they fell short was a lack of talent. That's not surprising, the Texans are a young team and are building their roster, but they lacked a few elite playmakers on both sides of the ball.
And fans realized that, so they've started calling for the team to make a move or two. Nothing self-destructive, but certainly interesting. Right now there's a push by the fandom, maybe not a large portion but enough to catch our eye, for the Texans to out and land New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.
While ultra-talented, his injuries have been a concern for any fandom looking to upgrade their playmaking positions. The idea, at least among these fans, is that Barkley could rejuvinate his career much in the way that Christian McCaffery did going from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers.
Barkley fell short of 1,000, playing behind a bad offensive line, with no real help around him, and missing three games. Despite all that, there is potential in Barkley for the Texans. So much so that even CBS has the Texans as a possible landing spot for the former Pro Bowler.
He's certainly an upgrade over Devin Singletary and Dameon Pierce, and he's the type of running back that fits well in the modern NFL. He's not only a fluid runner but he's an efficient and at times dynamic pass catcher. A guy who can go over the thousand-yard mark both passing and running the ball.
He's the type of playmaker that can unlock the next level for the Texans offense. So he makes sense for the team to go after.