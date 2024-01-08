Fans are dragging Colin Cowherd for his horrible take on rookie phenom C.J. Stroud
Colin Cowherd made a bold claim this offseason, denigrating C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans in doing so.
By Chad Porto
Hot takes may get you views and social media impressions, but they also ruin your reputation. Look no further than Colin Cowherd, arguably the biggest joke on television today, right next to Skip Bayless. Cowherd has missed far more than he's hit on things since moving over to Fox Sports 1. Almost pressured into making bone-headed calls, Cowherd has been exposed as someone who does little research when it comes to sports.
Going as far to say that Baker Mayfield was undraftable and then pretending he never said that, all the way to saying Dwayne Haskins, who had sadly passed away months before, was part of a quarterback list that could never win the Super Bowl. The onus of the conversation was about bad quarterbacks who held teams back, and Cowherd's inclusion of Haskins was tone-deaf and stupid, and he never once apologized for it.
That's just the beginning of the Cowherd bad takes, but the one we're pointing out today is the time this past August when Cowherd said that C.J. Stroud was the one quarterback he'd pick to "miss" on.
When talking about the three first-round rookie quarterbacks from the 2023 NFL Draft Class, Cowherd described Stroud as "...not being talented enough to overcome the Houston Texans' nonsense". Now, there's no way that's all the reason Cowherd had to pass on Stroud, is it?
No, he goes on to cite the Ohio State football program and its "weak" conference the Big 10 as a reason why you can't trust an OSU quarterback to excel in the NFL, as well as the things he "heard" coming from Texans camp. Not only that, but Cowherd went after the Texans' owner and called him "weird", and then lambasted the talent again, and once again said that Stroud wasn't "talented enough" to lead them to victories.
Now say what you want about the McNair's, but everything else Cowherd said was fundamentally wrong. He missed on every negative point he had to make on the Texans, from Stroud to the roster to the coaches and beyond.
It's embarrassing to be this wrong this badly, and yet, Cowherd won't walk any of it back. Further proof that if a cable sports talking head says something, it's best to just ignore it.