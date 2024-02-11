Last Chance, Houston Fans! FanDuel's $200 Bonus Offer Expires Today
You don't need me to tell you how big this Sunday's game is. It's the biggest sporting event of the year, and that also makes it the bigest sports betting event of the year.
Accordingly, the biggest sportsbooks step up in the biggest moments with their biggest offers.
That means FanDuel Sportsbook, the most popular book in the country, is offering a $200 bonus for any new user who bets $5 on the game. This offer won't be around tomorrow though, so here's everything you need to know about unlocking your $200 before kickoff!
How to Claim FanDuel's $200 KC-SF Promo
- Use this link to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook (you won't need a bonus code)
- Verify your identity and make your first deposit of $10 or more
- Place a $5 wager on either Kansas City or San Francisco
- Automatically receive a $200 bonus in addition to your usual cash winnings if that bet is a winner
They've really made it that simple. Just make sure to get your wager in before kickoff, because today is your last chance to claim your $200!
What About the Gronk Kick of Destiny?
Your first bet isn't the only one that can get you a nice bonus at FanDuel. If you've watched a single minute of the posteason, you've probably heard of the Gronk Kick of Destiny.
Gronk will be trying a 25-yard field goal live in Vegas just before kickoff. And FanDuel is giving you a shot to win without putting a single cent down as a wager.
Just pick "make" or "miss", and if you're correct you'll split your share of the $10 million bonus pool!
Already have a FanDuel account? Or just want to earn some extra cash before all the sportsbooks roll back their marquee promo offers? Here are a couple great ones to take advantage of:
- DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 instantly. This promo pays out as soon as you place your bet, so you can use that $200 bonus to place more wagers on the big game.
- BetMGM: Bet $5, get $158 guaranteed. That "guaranteed" part means this promo pays out your full $158 bonus whether your $5 bet wins or loses.