Texans Fans: Bet $5, Win $200 GUARANTEED in Week 3 With FanDuel NFL Sign-Up Promo
Back the Texans and win a guaranteed $200 bonus at FanDuel
By Joe Summers
FanDuel Sportsbook has a brand-new sign-up promo available for Texans fans to GUARANTEE you'll be a winner this week no matter what.
New users who bet $5 or more on Houston will win $200 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome! Whether you win or lose, you'll get $200 no matter what.
See below how to sign up and claim this offer.
FanDuel NFL Promo Code
If you sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10, and bet $5 or more on the Texans in Week 3, you'll win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. That's +4000 odds!
Follow these steps to get your $200 bonus:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on Houston vs. Jacksonville
That's it! Once your wager settles, you'll be credited $200 in bonus bets to use freely as long as you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus.
Whether you're betting on the spread or looking at a player prop or parlay, you'll get that $200. The Texans looked primed for a win and FanDuel is ensuring you'll get one.
You must be a new FanDuel user in a state with legal sports betting to claim this limited-time offer. Sign up for FanDuel now to get your $200 before time runs out!
Texans vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total at FanDuel
Houston is a massive road underdog this week, but you can back them utilizing this offer however you want and get the $200 regardless.
Go to the 'NFL' section after you sign up and make your deposit to find the matchup and explore your options. Perhaps a Nico Collins player prop tickles your fancy, as he's been one of the most impressive receivers in the league through two weeks!
You'll love FanDuel's user-friendly interface, exclusive odds boots, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and rewards program to keep the bonuses rolling in.
This is the most popular sportsbook in America, folks - sign up for FanDuel today to find out why.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.