Every Houston Texans head coach ever: full list
By Chad Porto
2a. Wade Phillips, 2013 (0-3 record as interim head coach)
- No playoff appearances
Wade Phillips had a lot of head coaching experience when he took over for the departed Kubiak mid-season in 2013. He was the head coach for the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills in the 1990s, while then serving as head coach for the Texans' neighbor, the Dallas Cowboys from 2007 to 2010. He arrived in Houston to be Kubiak's defensive coordinator but after the team fired him, he took over as head coach before being dismissed at the end of the 2013 season.
3 Bill O'Brien, 2014-2020 (52-48 record)
- 2-4 playoff record in 4 post season appearances
- 4 AFC South Championships (2015,2016, 2018, 2019)
Arguably the most controversial, yet successful head coach in Texans history ends up being Bill O'Brien. While he wasn't much of a general manager, something he's well aware of, he was the best coach the team ever had. He won four AFC South titles, took the team to the playoffs and is the only man in Texans history to have a winning record with more than a season under his belt. O'Brien coached 100 games in Houston, with only Kubiak coaching more (125).