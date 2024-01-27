Every Houston Texan nominated for a post season award for the 2023 season
The Houston Texans have a lot of potential award winners this season.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans had an impressive 2023 campaign. Winning double-digit games, taking the AFC South title as their own and winning a playoff game for the first time in years. All behind a stellar head coach in DeMeco Ryans, and a rising young quarterback in C.J. Stroud.
While it'd be great if the Texans had defeated the Baltimore Ravens to advance to the AFC Championship game, unfortunately, that wasn't to be. That said, the Texans aren't done with their season just yet, as four men from the team have a chance at taking home some big awards.
Ryans, who already won the Football Writers of America award for best coach, is up for the AP Coach of the Year Award, while his colleague Bobby Slowik is up for AP Assistant Coach of the Year. Stroud is of course the front-runner for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, while his teammate Will Anderson Jr. is up for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.
The Texans and the Rams are the only two teams this year that could end up walking away with both the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.
AP Coach of the Year
- Baltimore Ravens - John Harbaugh
- Cleveland Browns - Kevin Stefanski
- Detroit Lions - Dan Campbell
- Houston Texans - DeMeco Ryans
- San Francisco 49ers - Kyle Shanahan
AP Assistant Coach of the Year
- Baltimore Ravens - Mike Macdonald
- Baltimore Ravens - Todd Monken
- Cleveland Browns - Jim Schwartz
- Detroit Lions - Ben Johnson
- Houston Texans Bobby Slowik
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
- Atlanta Falcons - Bijan Robinson
- Detroit Lions - Jahmry Gibbs
- Detroit Lions - Sam LaPorta
- Houston Texans - C.J. Stroud
- Los Angeles Rams - Puka Nacua
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Houston Texans - Will Anderson Jr.
- Los Angeles Rams - Kobie Turner
- Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Carter
- Pittsburgh Steelers -Joey Porter Jr.
- Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon