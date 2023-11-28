Even in defeat, C.J. Stroud comes across as calm and collected
C.J. Stroud has poise beyond his years.
By Chad Porto
When the Houston Texans selected C.J. Stroud out of Ohio State with the 2nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, few people would expect him to turn into the frontrunner for the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year Award, but that's what has happened. He's been able to help guide the team with not just his play on the field but his conduct off the field.
While his play is constantly being talked about, the thing that impresses people the most with Stroud is his calm and poise. A trait he has on the field, but also off as well. It's that calm and collected presence that has many thinking that Stroud can take this team far further than just a mere playoff birth.
In a recent post from the Houston Texans on Twitter/X, Stroud showed off that calm and collected mindset when the topic of Houston came up recently. Speaking to the media, Stroud tells the reporters that the town is one of hope, and considering the Texans just lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, they're a team that needs to hear something good like this.
And that's what Stroud is delivering, a message to the fans on and off the field, one that helps reiterate the idea that Stroud is who the team needs. We're not sure if he's always going to be great, and if his play will decline in the coming years, improve or stay the same. But what we do know is that Stroud will make sure to do everything he can to motivate those on and off the field.
Considering the last franchise quarterback the Texans had was someone you wouldn't let around your mother, and often spoke in full lies and half-truths, seeing Stroud be able to come into a situation and remind people of what can still come is a breath of fresh air.