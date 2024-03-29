ESPN released their mock draft for the Houston Texans and it doesn't suck
I mean, it's not good, but man it could've been worse.
By Chad Porto
The fine folks at ESPN just released their seven-round Mock Draft for the 2024 offseason, which of course includes the Houston Texans. The Texans have a lot of holes to fill, and not a lot of picks to do that with, and after trading down in the first round for essentially a pair of second-round picks, the Texans will have a bit of a tighter window to hit on talent than usual.
So it's important to chase the biggest positions of need early, but did ESPN's mock do just that? We'll find out. Here is who ESPN had the Texans picking;
- R 2, P 42: DT Braden Fiske, DT (FSU)
- R 2, P 59 S Tyler Nubin (Minnesota)
- R 3, P 86: C Beaux Limmer Arkansas)
- R 4, P 123: WR Malik Washington (Virginia)
- R 4, P 127: TE Cade Stover (OSU)
- R 6, P 188: CB Chau Smith-Wade, (Wash. St)
- R 7, P 238: TE Brevyn Spann-Ford, (Minnesota)
- R7, P 247: WR Ainias Smith (Texas A&M)
It's a mixed bag, but one that starts strong. It just ends poorly. The first three picks are all in the right position, as the team needs desperate help on both sides of the line, and in the secondary. Yet, the rest of the draft, not so much. Wasting four picks on wide receivers and tight ends? Why? The team needs help at linebacker, offensive guard, and offensive tackle before we need to invest in the sixth wideout and fifth tight end.
The Texans would be foolish to prioritize yet another tight end or wideout before the offensive line. Not only that but the team needs at least another defensive tackle and a running back. This draft doesn't completely fill the holes the team has and so for that, the best grade I could give it is a C.
The first three picks are bangers, but the mock loses the plot as the draft continues to unfold.