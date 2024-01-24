ESPN predicts Top 3 candidates for 2024 MVP and C.J. Stroud rightfully makes the cut
Are we really that surprised?
The Houston Texans weren't supposed to be a playoff team in 2023. They weren't supposed to win their division or be considered a scary team to deal with in 2024. That was possible, however, due to the phenomenal rookie season that C.J. Stroud put together.
Stroud, the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only five interceptions in 15 starts during his rookie year. He also rushed for 167 yards and three more touchdowns during his inaugural season in the pros.
The Texans wouldn't have won the AFC South or won their Wild Card match-up against the Browns without Stroud's efforts. It makes sense that with one year of NFL action under his belt, Stroud would be considered a legitimate MVP candidate next season.
ESPN says C.J. Stroud will finish top 3 in MVP voting in 2024
According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, when he spoke to NFL executives, scouts, and personnel figures, Stroud will be a serious threat to win MVP.
""Poise is so underrated in our league, especially at quarterback, and he clearly has it," an NFC executive said. "Throws the ball very well at all levels. Arrow definitely pointing out. And he's got talent around him.""- From Jeremy Fowler's article
What makes the Texans even scarier moving forward is that they currently sit in the top-5 when it comes to available cap space. A team that has Stroud quarterbacking the offense and got crazy production out of their rookie class can now turn to the free agent well and add some of the best players available this spring.
Stroud wowed everyone during his rookie year and no one would be surprised to see him as a strong threat to win MVP next season.