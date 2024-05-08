ESPN names one Texans player who is the biggest loser of the team's offseason
Apparently ESPN's in the business of calling people losers.
And granted, it's not personal – though it might be?? – but the world wide leader's gotten nice and comfortable calling people losers. And sure, maybe "context" and "more explanation" would help explain why, but this is the internet, and it's our right to be incendiary. If ESPN can do it, so can we.
The latest comes from Bill Barnwell, an NFL writer at ESPN who takes a lot of crap from the internet for no discernible reason. Barnwell published an article on Wednesday title, "2024 NFL draft winners, losers: Players impacted by rookie picks," where he goes team-by-team to give some final draft analysis.
Some teams had winners named, and others had losers named. That's life in the NFL. The Texans fell in the loser pile (sad) and Barnwell's choice is probably not all that surprising. The big reveal is almost here!
ESPN names a Texans player who's the biggest loser of team's offseason
Tytus Howard, come collect your prize. Here's a bit of what Barnwell says:
"Howard's X account isn't exactly subtle; in addition to promoting his Twitch stream, his biography makes his position on positions clear. The 2019 first-round pick says he's a "RIGHT TACKLE ONLY ...
" ... [Howard] He was sidelined to begin the season with a hand injury, and free agent addition George Fant impressed at right tackle in his absence. When Howard returned to the lineup, he was moved to left guard, where 2022 first-rounder Kenyon Green was out for the season ... "
"Fant left the organization this offseason, which appeared to clear things out; Howard would move back to his desired position at right tackle, Green would step back in at guard and the Texans would be set in front of C.J. Stroud. Then GM Nick Caserio used a second-round pick on lineman Blake Fisher, who spent the majority of his college career playing ... right tackle. Uh-oh."
I mean, when you put it like that. But sure, it hasn't been the best couple – several – months for Howard, but loser of the offseason? Actually, you know what? Fine. That's fine. No disagreement here. This is all just a valuable lesson in what happens when you try to send your employer messages through Twitter.