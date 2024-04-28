ESPN expert grades Texans 2024 Draft class
Houston had a solid draft in the eyes of this expert.
If you've followed the NFL and the draft for a while, you're probably familiar with ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. Given Kiper's depth of knowledge on the subject, fans are always interested in his thoughts, and understandably so. With that said, Texans fans should be pretty excited about what Kiper had to say about the team's 2024 draft class.
The Texans didn't have a first round pick in the draft, but they still made nine total selections, and Kiper thought they did a good job of maximizing their picks and addressing areas of need, namely in the secondary and on the line.
Kiper gave the Texans a 'B+' for the '24 draft class
Kiper graded every team's class after the '24 draft, and he gave the Texans a 'B+', which was one of the best marks handed out For what it's worth, only two teams -- the Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles -- received an 'A'.
In his review, Kiper praised Houston's front office for landing solid talent at their draft positions and for basically maximizing the moment. He was especially high on Houston's first pick, cornerback Kamari Lassiter
From Kiper:
"For a team without a first-round pick -- the Texans traded theirs to the Vikings in March in a deal that saw them add a 2025 second-rounder, among other selections -- Houston had a nice Friday. It filled a void at cornerback with Kamari Lassiter (42), who might have been a first-rounder if he was a little faster.
". . . Houston GM Nick Caserio pulled off a solid, if unspectacular, class for what he had to work with this weekend."
Combined with their activity in free agency, it's safe to say that the Texans have had one of the NFL's best offseasons so far. We can't wait for the season to start.