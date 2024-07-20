ESPN disrespects J.J. Watt with his placement on their Top 100 Athletes list
By Chad Porto
Few players in the NFL's history have impacted a team the way J.J. Watt did for the Houston Texans. Having been to five Pro Bowls, making five All-Pro teams, and being one of three men in the game's history to win the AP Defensive Player of the Year Award, it's clear Watt is destined for Canton. Where else would he go, knowing that Lawrence Taylor and Aaron Donald were the only two men to share such an honor?
So it wasn't surprising, seeing as how he was one of the greatest defenders of all time in the history of the NFL, that he'd make ESPN's Top 100 Athletes of the 21st Century list. What we didn't know, however, was how low he'd be. Watt came in at just No. 58 all-time behind known steroid users like Barry Bonds (No. 38), Alex Rodriguez (No. 43), and David Ortiz (No. 45).
You'd think since Watt and Donald share a distinct honor that no one else on that list achieved, he'd be higher, as Donald was No. 20. There really shouldn't be that much of a reason for a 38 spot separation between the two. When it comes to individual sports, like racing or tennis and the like, sure. Championships matter, but the only thing separating Donald and Watt is a Super Bowl win.
They were, by any metrics, the two best defensive players of the last 12 years. To be separated by such a large margin is frankly insulting. He did land higher up the list than Ray Lewis, however, so that's something.
Here's every football player who made the list;
5. Tom Brady
18. Patrick Mahomes
20. Aaron Donald
26. Peyton Manning
27. Randy Moss
58. J.J. Watt
61. Ray Lewis
91. Aaron Rodgers
96. Darrelle Revis
99. Ed Reed
100. Charles Woodson
And here is the top 10;
- Michael Phelps
- Serena Williams
- Lionel Messi
- LeBron James
- Tom Brady
- Roger Federer
- Simone Biles
- Tiger Woods
- Usain Bolt
- Kobe Bryant