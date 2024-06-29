Does the Laremy Tunsil trade still make since over 5 years later?
By Chad Porto
Nearly six years ago, the Houston Texans made a trade with the Miami Dolphins that would change the course of the franchise for years to come. The Texans acquired offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills, in exchange for first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, as well as a 2021 second-round pick, Johnson Bademosi, and Julien Davenport.
Davenport is currently playing in the UFL, while Bademosi is out of football altogether. Those picks, through a series of trades, became Jordan Love (2020), Trey Lance (2021), and Jevon Holland (Rd2, 2021). Obviously, the Dolphins made some trades, as only Holland was drafted by Miami. Yet, the Texans could've had a few major names had they not traded for Tunsil.
In 2020, the Texans could've drafted Patrick Queen or DeAndre Swift. Two players who clearly could've helped the Texans in the last few years. In 2021, the Texans could've landed Penei Sewell, easily an offensive tackle as good, if not better than anyone the Texans have ever had.
That's not to say that Tunsil has been bad for the Texans. He's been anything but. He's arguably surpassed Duane Brown as the team's best offensive tackle ever. Tunsil has been to four Pro Bowls in five seasons and has cemented himself, in our opinion at least, as a top-10 tackle in the NFL right now.
Pick for player, Tunsil was a great get. Yet, it wasn't just a pick for player. It was three picks. Three picks, who turned into three really good players. Both Queen and Sewell are Pro Bowlers. While Queen was up and down to start his career, he was a big get for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season, signing a three-year, $41 million contract. Sewell, as mentioned before, is one of, if not the best tackle in the NFL currently.
As for Holland, he's not a Pro Bowler yet, but he's one of the best safeties in the NFL over the last three years and it's only a matter of time before he gets the recognition he deserves. So when looking at the trade, yes, Tunsil has been great.
But has he been as great as three Pro Bowl caliber players? No, because just about no one is.