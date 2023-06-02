Does free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins make sense for the Texans
By Peter Manfre
The Timeline
For starters, securing a number one target for a young quarterback is and should always be the number one priority for any franchise. If you look at the successful quarterbacks, those regarded as top-five quarterbacks in the league, who have had success in their early careers, each of them was supplied a stud number-one receiver.
Patrick Mahomes had All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce to ease his development early on. The Buffalo Bills prioritized Josh Allen's development when they traded for All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs. Last off-season, the Philadelphia Eagles prioritized Jalen Hurts' growth by making a draft day trade for All-Pro receiver AJ Brown. The Cincinnati Bengals selected former collegiate teammate Jamar Chase to pair with Joe Burrow despite the Bengals having a more glaring need for the offensive line.
Of the young quarterbacks regarded as franchise quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson is one of the few who has yet to receive a number-one option. While he's still an MVP-type candidate, it's because of his elusiveness as a runner and not his development as a passer. Acquiring a go-to guy for a young quarterback is paramount to their development. So, within the timeline of the Houston Texans wanting to turn the franchise around, Hopkins makes a ton of sense for the development of rookie quarterback CJ Stroud.
However, within the team's three to five-year plan, it gets a little murkier. One of the most significant question marks surrounding Hopkins will be his age and ability. Can he maintain the All-Pro level he showed three years ago? His 79.7 average yards per game, which rank seventh in the NFL, says he can. Contrary to that, Bleacher Report recently came out with an article in which an anonymous NFL executive claimed that Hopkins "can't run anymore." They may have insight similar to what the Arizona Cardinals had when they cut the former five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.
If the Texans were to go and get Hopkins, they would have to convince him of the franchise's potential and supply some serious monetary incentives. However, where the Houston Texans are right now, a franchise that is no longer strapped for cap, paying an aging wide receiver with some big question marks in his age and durability would not fit with their timeline.