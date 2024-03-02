Do any previous Texans' rookie classes compare to the 2023 class?
Analyzing the instant impact of previous rookie classes for the Houston Texans.
By Trevor Neely
The 2006 Class
The 2006 Texans’ draft class was headlined by first-overall pick, Mario Williams, a defensive end from North Carolina State. The Texans also selected current head coach and eventual Defensive Rookie of the Year DeMeco Ryans with their 2nd-round pick. The Texans also found key contributors in the third and fourth rounds with the selections of Miami offensive tackle Eric Winston and Wisconsin tight end Owen Daniels.
Williams started all 16 games for the Texans during his rookie season in 2006 and registered 4.5 sacks to go along with seven tackles for loss. Ryans won Defensive Rookie of the Year after recording 156 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. Winston played in 12 total games and started seven in his first season as a Texan. Daniels proved to be an effective weapon in his first year as he totaled 5 touchdown receptions and 352 receiving yards.
While the Texans’ 2006 draft class was full of early contributors, the Texans only won six games and finished last in the AFC South. The group did not have the immediate impact that the 2023 class did, but all five of the players listed above would be key players for the Texans in the late 2000s and early 2010s.