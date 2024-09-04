Did the Houston Texans pick the right 7 players to be captains?
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans are ready to take on the season and the rest of the NFL. With the preseason over, and the regular season finally here, the team is going to try and live up to the offseason hype. There has been no end to the hype around the Texans this offseason. So many people are predicting bigger and bigger things for the club. Some think a second playoff win is in order, while others predict an AFC Championship game or even a Super Bowl win for the club.
It's guaranteed to be an interesting season, and it all starts with Week 1. The first team-up is the Indianapolis Colts, the club that nearly knocked off the Colts in 2023. They're looking to prove that they're better in 2024 than they were in 2023, despite a quiet offseason. They'll see a Texans team in week one who's ready to go.
It'll take more than just talent to beat the Colts, however, as the Texans (like every other team), needs strong leadership. We know that DeMeco Ryans can guide a team to success, but what about the team? Beyond the coaches, team captains are vital to the team's success. If you don't have leaders who can rally one another when the chips are down, then you're not likely to have much success.
The Texans named their seven captains for the 2024 season, and some are pretty expected quarterback C.J. Stroud and left tackle Laremy Tunsil are obvious picks. Stroud is the face of the franchise, while Tunsil is arguably the best player on the team and is a calming force in the locker room. As is safety Jimmie Ward and long snapper Jon Weeks. They've both established veterans who can add in a time of need.
Azeez Al-Shaair isn't unexpected. While he's a new player, he brings a history of success to the Texans.
The final two names, however, are a bit shocking for different reasons. Will Anderson Jr. made the cut, which wasn't outlandish, but a bit surprising considering his status as a young defensive player. It may seem obvious, as he and Stroud both won Rookie of the Year Awards last season, but Stroud is the best player at his position on the team. The same isn't true for Anderson, who is looking up at Danielle Hunter. Hunter would've made more sense, but Anderson needs the experience in this role, so it does make some sense.
The last pick, however, is odd. Stefon Diggs was named a team captain, a move that we're a bit confused by. Diggs' history has us wondering if he'll even finish the season with the team, let alone if he's a force who can be relied on when things get hairy.
Diggs could be a great captain, but we're left scratching our heads a bit as to why he was selected. Players have a say in this, sure, but still.