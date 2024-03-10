Did the Houston Texans miss out on landing Jerry Jeudy?
By Chad Porto
The Denver Broncos made a bold choice to trade away former first-rounder Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth and sixth-round draft pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. A sad end for Jeudy, who was the 15th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft,
Jeudy has struggled in Denver, never cracking 1,000 yards, only once playing a full season, and largely just being a problem. So much so that Mark Schlereth posted a video on Twitter/X about how glad he is that Jeudy's gone, and cited the comments often used in Jeudy's defense as a way to dismiss the idea that he's not a bust.
in Schlereth's eyes, he's a bust. Yet, is that the case? Well, we'll find out this season as he'll go on to play for the Browns and former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. If Jeudy can put together a big season, he'll make a lot of people eat crow. It's that whole methodology that has had many wondering if another team should've traded for him.
The team's like the Houston Texans. While Jeudy isn't a great receiver, he's still putting up around 800 yards per season, and while nowhere near the level of production a Top 15 player in the draft should be netting you, for a fifth and sixth-round draft pick, that's not a bad level of production. The Broncos invested too highly in Jeudy, but the Browns may not have, considering how much lower the picks were.
So did the Texans miss out on Jeudy? In a word, no. The Texans do need some depth at receiver but it'd be hard to see people on the idea that Jeudy is better than Noah Brown. It'd be a fair one-to-one comparison between the two in regard to the level of expected production. He's certainly not on Tank Dell's or Nico Collins' levels, and considering he was neck and neck with Courtland Sutton for the most receptions, it's not like he'd keep his pace going with the Texans.
He'd go from the 1-A target in Denver to the fourth option in Houston, behind Dell, Collins, and Dalton Schultz. While Jeudy may be an NFL wide receiver, he's certainly not good enough to lose draft picks over. At least, not if you have the receiver room that the Texans have.