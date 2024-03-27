Danielle Hunter turned down a bigger offer to join the Houston Texans
The Houston Texans were an attractive landing spot apparently.
By Chad Porto
Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end, Danielle Hunter, apparently really wanted to be a member of the Houston Texans. That's how it sounds after a new report came out detailing that the former Pro Bowler turned down a major contract offer from the Indianapolis Colts to join up with the Texans.
Stephen Holder of ESPN wrote that the Colts had a bigger offer for Hunter. Hunter would go on to write;
"The Colts earnestly chased Vikings free agent pass-rusher Danielle Hunter, even offering him more money than the Houston Texans -- a two-year, $49 million ($48 million guaranteed) deal -- ultimately gave him, according to a team source."
This comes on the heels of Colts GM Chris Ballard catching flack for prioritizing his own players and their expiring contracts over chasing free agents. In his defense, a player only ever gets released if they're viewed as expendable, so they're not always the big find you'd hope they'd be.
Still, to find out that Ballard and the Colts offered Hunter more money is a bit shocking, considering the fact the Texans lost out on a lot of players this offseason for not offering enough, with the most prominent miss being Saquon Barkley. While we feel that the team's lack of a desire to out-spend other teams is a tad concerning, we are comforted in knowing how attractive the culture is from the outside.
The Texans apparently had such an attractive defensive setup that one of the best players at his position opted to head to Houston, rather than stay up north. Now, it could be for a myriad of reasons, like location, weather, coaches, teammates, etc, but the fact that enough of those important boxes were checked shows us that the team is doing something right.
Hopefully the Hunter signing will help draw bigger names to the team in the coming months and years.