Is Dameon Pierce playing today? (Latest injury update for Jaguars vs. Texans in NFL Week 12)
The latest injury update for Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce.
By Peter Dewey
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce reportedly will return to action in Week 12 after missing the team’s last three games with an ankle injury.
This is great news for the Texans, as they’ll have both Pierce and Devin Singletary in action on Sunday. This is a huge game for Houston, as a win would put it in first place in the AFC South.
Dameon Pierce injury status for Week 12 game vs. Jaguars
Pierce is listed as questionable for Week 12, but he is expected to make his return to the lineup.
Best Houston Texans prop bet for Week 12 vs. Jaguars
Dameon Pierce OVER 28.5 rushing yards
While Pierce is coming off an injury and Singletary has played well, I still think the second-year back goes over his rushing total this week.
Pierce has more than 28.5 rushing yards in every game he’s played in this season, and I don’t see his role decreasing so much where he doesn’t see enough carries to clear this prop.
Jacksonville has a tough run defense, but Pierce should be a solid bet at his discounted number.
Dameon Pierce injury history
Last season, Pierce was placed on injured reserve in December after going down with an ankle injury.
That’s led to the team being cautious with him so far this season since he’s missed the last three games with an ankle injury. Devin Singletary has filled in with back-to-back 100 yard games for Houston.
When is Dameon Pierce coming back?
Dameon Pierce is expected to return to action in Week 12 after missing the team’s last few games with an ankle injury.
Houston Texans next 5 opponents
- Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 3
- New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 10
- Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 17
- Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 24
- Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 31
Houston Texans injury report
- Noah Brown – out, knee
- Jake Hansen – out, hamstring/hand
- Case Keenum – questionable, calf
- Juice Scruggs – questionable, hamstring
- Dameon Pierce – questionable, ankle
- Jimmie Ward – out, hamstring
Jacksonville Jaguars injury report
- Tyson Campbell – out, hamstring
- Zay Jones – questionable, knee
- Roy Robertson-Harris – questionable, ankle
