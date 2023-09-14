Colts vs. Texans best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Bet on Robert Woods)
Who will find the end zone for the Texans in Week 2?
The Houston Texans failed to score a touchdown in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, but I'm willing to bet on that changing when they host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. In fact, I have a few players I'm going to bet on to do exactly that.
Best anytime TD bets for Colts vs. Texans
- Nico Collins anytime TD (+320)
- Robert Woods anytime TD (+340)
- CJ Stroud anytime TD (+340)
Nico Collins anytime TD (+320)
Nico Collins was one of two receivers who saw double-digit targets in Week 1, hauling in six-of-11 targets for 80 yards. He didn't get in the end zone, but it's clear that he and Robert Woods are going to be the main targets for CJ Stroud in his rookie season.
We should be betting on these two receivers at +320 odds while we still can.
Robert Woods anytime TD (+340)
You can go ahead and take what I wrote about Nico Collins above and copy and paste it right here. Robert Woods hauled in six-of-10 targets for 57 yards in Week 1.
If Week 1 is any indication, Stroud is going to target Collins and Woods all season long. That makes +340 odds on him to find the end zone a great price that you can't pass up.
CJ Stroud anytime TD (+340)
CJ Stroud took off to run four times for 20 yards in Week 1, and I expect that number to rise as the season goes on, especially when they get down to the goalline.
I generally like backing rookie quarterbacks to score touchdowns because a lot of the time we'll see them take off when they get close to the goalline. Sometimes, the game moves quick for them down there with the limited space, and they opt for scoring themselves instead of trying to fit a throw into a tight window.
