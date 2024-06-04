CJ Stroud's comments on Aaron Rodgers add fuel to Texans-Jets Week 9 showdown
In some ways, this is the most important part of the NFL calendar. There may not be games, or draft prep, or "literally anything related to football" going on, but that doesn't matter.
What matters is that players have more free time, which means that players are going on podcasts. And when players go on podcasts, they say things that are only-kinda interesting, but extremely aggregateable. This is when they set the grounds for totally-made-up rivalries that keep the excitement coursing through our veins while we pretend to care about mandatory mini-camp. It's CONTENT SZN.
For example: now the Texans-Jets is *the* rivalry to watch this season. Or maybe *a* rivalry to watch. Or actually just a game. BUT it's definitely more interesting now than it was 12 hours ago, thanks to CJ Stroud. Stroud went on a podcast recently, and while showing some love to Matt Stafford (??), he unleashed this spicy Aaron Rodgers take:
"If you gave Matthew Stafford a chance like Aaron Rodgers had, I guarantee you he might have had more rings, for sure," he said. "I'd say he'd have three or four."
OK then! This will definitely still be a story when the Texans and the Jets face off on Halloween night this year, which is exciting for everyone waiting around for the Sunday night kickoff. It's officially the Podcast Game. The only thing we can do for the next five months is continue to talk about this, and continue to debate how many Super Bowls Matt Stafford would have had as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers.
Honestly, Stroud should have taken it further. How would Matt Stafford do in New England? How would Aaron Rodgers do in Detroit? These are the hypotheticals that NFL Summer deserve, and Stroud – of course – is already delivering. Rookie of the Year, indeed.