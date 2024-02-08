C.J. Stroud wins two more Offensive Rookie of the Year Awards
FOX Sports and CBS Sports voted C.J. Stroud the Offensive Rookie of the Year
By Chad Porto
C.J. Stroud's miraculous rookie season continues, as he has earned yet another postseason award. Already winning the Pro Football Writers of America award for Offensive Rookie of the Year, Stroud is taking home another honor just a day away when the NFL Honors ceremony. The AP will name the winners of all eight awards, four of which will have Houston Texans up to win.
Stroud is up for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, which is the "official" award that the NFL recognizes. He's going up against Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Puka Nacua, and Bijan Robinson, but it seems a bit uneven. See, Stroud's rookie year was so impressive that many had him as a fringe MVP candidate for a lot of the year.
He's already won a major award for being the best offensive rookie of the year, and while Nacua specifically has a case to take home the award, it seems unlikely, especially after today. FOX, a major NFL partner, announced their awards for the 2023 NFL season, and surprise, surprise, Stroud took home the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.
But that's not all, as CBS Sports just announced their selection for Offensive Rookie of the Year and have gone with Stroud as well, winning the award 28-4 over Nacua.
What makes this interesting is that the FOX Sports vote was done apparently by fans, while the CBS Sports voting was done by a panel of 32 sports writers and personalities. So fans and critics alike seem to agree.
It's very likely, and should be expected at this point, that Stroud will go into the NFL Honors ceremony and take home the award; and honestly, he should. He carried a team that no one had any faith in, to the playoffs, securing an AFC South divisional title and bolstering the players around him along the way. Nico Collins and Tank Dell are seen as studs in part due to how good Stroud was.
There's no real reason to suspect that he won't win the award on Thursday.