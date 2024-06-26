C.J. Stroud will have to edge out the likes of Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in 2024 to earn this award
By Chad Porto
The pressure is on if you're C.J. Stroud. The 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award winner and the staple behind the Houston Texans revival in 2023 is already seen as an elite or near-elite level quarterback. Depending on who you ask, the former Pro Bowler is already a top-10, if not a top-five quarterback in the NFL. That's a huge acknowledgment for the young player.
Stroud, who has a flamethrower for an arm, and pinpoint accuracy, is also one of the smarter quarterbacks in the league. Many believe he'll be in control of the offense in 2024, akin to how Peyton Manning and others had complete autonomy to change things up if needed. There is a lot of pressure on Stroud, as many see him as the next great quarterback in league history.
So it's not surprising that Josh Edwards of CBS Sports (via Sports Illustrated) has predicted Stroud to be named to an All-Pro team in 2024. That's a huge prediction for the young star. It's one thing to think he could be a Pro Bowl quarterback in 2024, he's already done that after all. Plus, there are three spots that he could occupy just for the AFC side of things.
His biggest threats in the AFC for a Pro Bowl spot are Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrows, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Herbert. Pretty impressive talent. Yet, if you look at the All-Pro options, there are only two spots and a host of other quarterbacks to battle. You have Baker Mayfield, Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts, Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, Brod Purdy and Kyler Murray.
Every single one of those men has been to the Pro Bowl and some have already been All-Pro selections.
It's a lofty goal, but a prediction we think he'll fall short of this season. It's not a knock on him by any means, Stroud is one of the best in the league. Yet, whether he's in the top five or top 10, he still has, at least, four other players to contend with and at most 31. I wouldn't be made if he wasn't an All-Pro, just as long as he guides the Texans farther and deeper into the playoffs than he did in 2023.