C.J. Stroud topples AFC South rival Trevor Lawrence on Under 25 team
By Chad Porto
The NFL has spoken, C.J. Stroud has toppled Trevor Lawrence as the best quarterback under 25 in the league. This revelation comes after the Texans' franchise player was picked to be the "starter" at quarterback for the Under 25 team that the website just posted. Stroud got the spot over the Jacksonville Jaguars' Lawrence, Brocky Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers, and Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers.
Stroud's near-MVP level season as a rookie is a major reason why he was the top guy on this list. He threw well over 20 touchdowns and had single-digit interceptions, all while leading the Texans to one of the best regular seasons in franchise history. It's hard to not argue Stroud's rightful place on the list.
It also didn't hurt that the likes of Jordan Love, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, and Tua Tagovailoa are all 25 or older. That makes the pick a bit easier, as Purdy is an excellent quarterback. There isn't a lot of top-tier competition looking to challenge Stroud who qualifies for his age and younger.
He's not the only one from the Texans who made the list, however. The club also had Will Anderson Jr on the roster, as well. He shared the defensive line with a pair of Detroit Lions; Aidan Hutchinson, and Alim McNeill, as well as Philadelphia Eagles' defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
Considering Stroud and Anderson won the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards for 2023, it makes sense that both men would be on the list. They had huge rookie years that contributed to the success of the team, and are the focal points for the roster's future going forward.
That said, it was odd not to see Derek Stingley Jr. on the list. He is only 23 and on the rise, but he failed to make the list over the likes of Sauce Garnder and Patrick Surtain, which isn't the worst thing. They're both fantastic players, so it makes sense.