C.J. Stroud thinks Texans have a future Hall of Famer at wide receiver
There probably isn't a position group on the Texans with more hype heading into this season than wide receiver. Nico Collins and Tank Dell looked like legitimate stars last season, and even if the Texans hadn't done anything during the offseason, they'd still head into this season with massive expecations.
Then the Texas decided that, you know what, what's really the harm in adding one more All-Pro caliber wideout? Trading for Stefon Diggs officially turned this season into a "AFC Title Game or Bust" type of year, and now the Texans' offense is being talked about like the next great, record-setting team in modern football.
It's a lot of hype for a team that hasn't, you know, actually played yet. But CJ Stroud isn't backing away from it – in fact, some would argue he's doubling down. During his weekly press conference last week, Stroud was asked what he's seen from his wideouts – specifically, Nico Collins – during all the various offseason training programs. His response was so Texans it hurt.
Stroud thinks Texans have a future Hall of Famer at wide receiver
“When his number is called, he always makes a play,” Stroud said. “He’s a generational talent, like our age’s Andre Johnson in my opinion, of just how fast he is, how he gets in and out of his braces, releases, how strong he is. I think last year was just a preview of what’s to come for him.”
It's surely not a coincidence that Stroud's mind immediately went to Andre Johnson, but it's not like there's a single Texans fan on the planet complaining about the possibility of getting another decade of Johnson-like production. If Collins ends up with a 14-year career that includes over 14,000 yards, over 1,000 catches, and 70 touchdowns, I bet that works out pretty nicely for everyone involved.
But if you had any plans to temper your Texans expectations heading into next season – the dreaded sophomore slump! – stories like this are a great example of why you're probably better off just getting on the rollar coaster.