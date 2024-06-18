C.J. Stroud isn't the best player on the Houston Texans according to new Top 100 list
By Chad Porto
Imagine you're C.J. Stroud. You're a top 10, if not a top 5 quarterback in the league. You won the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2023 while leading your team to the playoffs, an AFC South Divisional Championship and a playoff win over a vaunted Cleveland Browns squad. You're on cloud nine. You are the toast of the town.
You're just not the best player on the Houston Texans. That is, at least, according to CBS Sports. The sports outfit listed their Top 100 players in the NFL on the list. To CBS Sports and Stroud's credit, he does make the list. He's 38th overall, and the sixth quarterback on the list. Only Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes are higher than him.
Yet, despite such a high ranking, Stroud is only the second-highest player to make the list who plays for the Texans. The highest is recently acquired Danielle Hunter, formerly of the Minnesota Vikings. Hunter comes in at No. 35, just three spots above Stroud. The move to put Hunter over Stroud will have people talking, though not many will have a major issue with it. Hunter is that good.
He's a four-time Pro Bowler, a former All-Pro defender, and was one of the best pass rushers in the history of the Minnesota Vikings history. He's still in his prime and he's coming off of a season where he had the most sacks of his career; 16.5.
So we get why Hunter just edges out Stroud. The young quarterback is only in the second year of his career and has only one, albeit very good, season to his name. Hunter is still in his prime and one of the best in the league at his position. It's understandable.
They're not the only two Texans to make the list, either. Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil came in at No. 57. Nico Collins, the wide receiver with the new contract, comes at No. 77. Young cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is at No. 80. While fellow Rookie of the Year Winner, Derek Anderson Jr. is at No. 99.